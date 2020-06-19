3901 N 86TH Street

Amenities

Incredible rental that sits nestled in the heart of South Scottsdale! Upon entering this home, you are greeted with beautiful flooring, a cozy brick fireplace! The exquisite kitchen boasts crisp white cabinetry, SS appliances, granite countertops, white tile backsplash and pendant lighting above the dual sinks. An amazing bonus in this home is the finished basement-a great spot for a pool table or a media room! The spacious bedrooms have plush carpeting and ceiling fans. The master bathroom showcases granite countertops, dual sinks and a stunning walkin shower. The covered back patio overlooks the private sparkling pool, synthetic grass and desert landscaping! Come see this very special home! It is move in ready. Looking for a 6-8 month lease