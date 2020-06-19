All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 11 2020 at 11:20 PM

3901 N 86TH Street

3901 North 86th Street · (602) 980-0556
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3901 North 86th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2390 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
garage
media room
Incredible rental that sits nestled in the heart of South Scottsdale! Upon entering this home, you are greeted with beautiful flooring, a cozy brick fireplace! The exquisite kitchen boasts crisp white cabinetry, SS appliances, granite countertops, white tile backsplash and pendant lighting above the dual sinks. An amazing bonus in this home is the finished basement-a great spot for a pool table or a media room! The spacious bedrooms have plush carpeting and ceiling fans. The master bathroom showcases granite countertops, dual sinks and a stunning walkin shower. The covered back patio overlooks the private sparkling pool, synthetic grass and desert landscaping! Come see this very special home! It is move in ready. Looking for a 6-8 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 N 86TH Street have any available units?
3901 N 86TH Street has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3901 N 86TH Street have?
Some of 3901 N 86TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 N 86TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
3901 N 86TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 N 86TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 3901 N 86TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 3901 N 86TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 3901 N 86TH Street does offer parking.
Does 3901 N 86TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3901 N 86TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 N 86TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 3901 N 86TH Street has a pool.
Does 3901 N 86TH Street have accessible units?
No, 3901 N 86TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 N 86TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3901 N 86TH Street has units with dishwashers.
