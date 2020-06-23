All apartments in Scottsdale
38652 N 104TH Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:34 AM

38652 N 104TH Street

38652 North 104th Street · No Longer Available
Location

38652 North 104th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85262

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Beautifully done villa in The Haciendas at Desert Mountain. This small community within Desert Mountain features its own heated pool and spa and fitness center. The home has 3248 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths in the main home PLUS a separate guest casita with another bedroom and full bath. Stunning gourmet kitchen, large open great room and all of the finest finishes and upgrades. Private front gated courtyard is perfect for entertaining. The home also has a private spa for the ultimate in relaxation! Gas and Electric Caps do apply! For non DM property owners or residents, leases must be 30 days or longer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38652 N 104TH Street have any available units?
38652 N 104TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 38652 N 104TH Street have?
Some of 38652 N 104TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38652 N 104TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
38652 N 104TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38652 N 104TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 38652 N 104TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 38652 N 104TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 38652 N 104TH Street does offer parking.
Does 38652 N 104TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38652 N 104TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38652 N 104TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 38652 N 104TH Street has a pool.
Does 38652 N 104TH Street have accessible units?
No, 38652 N 104TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 38652 N 104TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38652 N 104TH Street has units with dishwashers.
