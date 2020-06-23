38652 N 104TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool hot tub

Beautifully done villa in The Haciendas at Desert Mountain. This small community within Desert Mountain features its own heated pool and spa and fitness center. The home has 3248 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths in the main home PLUS a separate guest casita with another bedroom and full bath. Stunning gourmet kitchen, large open great room and all of the finest finishes and upgrades. Private front gated courtyard is perfect for entertaining. The home also has a private spa for the ultimate in relaxation! Gas and Electric Caps do apply! For non DM property owners or residents, leases must be 30 days or longer.