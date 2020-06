3816 N 87TH Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

FULLY FURNISHED PRIVATE HOME!! INCLUDES A MASTER SUITE WITH A HUGE WALK IN CLOSET!! SPLIT BEDROOMS THAT OUR FURNISHED LIKE YOU WOULD FIND IN A SMALL INN ON A COAST LINE!! TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT EXCEPT WARM CARPETS IN EACH BEDROOM!! CLOSE TO EVERYTHING!! FASHION SQUARE, OLD TOWN, RESTAURANTS AND 101 CONNECTS YOU TO THE AIRPORT IN 15 MINUTES OR LESS!! HUGE BACK YARD WITH TWO GREAT LEMON TREES AND A BBQ FOR YOUR USE!! THIS IS A HOME YOU WILL ENJOY COMING BACK TO EACH YEAR.OFF SEASON RATE FULLY FURNISHED $1,650 PLUS $300 FOR ALL UTILTIES INCLUDED WITH A $150 CAP ON THE MONTHLY APS BILL!! MOVE IN READY TODAY!! NOTE: SCOTTSDALE RENTAL TAX WILL BE ADDED AT 1.75% TO MONTHLY RENT. ($34.13)PLEASE NOTE!!!!!!OCCUPIED UNTIL NOV 1, 2020