Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:31 PM

3803 N 85TH Place

3803 North 85th Place · (602) 888-9099 ext. 11
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3803 North 85th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1428 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
internet access
Fully Furnished Short Term Rental **June through October $3400.00 a month + 1.75% rental tax, One month's rent refundable security deposit, $275.00 move-out cleaning fee, apps $45.00 each adult. Includes: Cable TV, High Speed WiFi Internet, Weekly Pool Service, Landscaping, W/S/G and Electric up to $200.00 per month. *** The second option is we allow short term rentals: Weekly and monthly. The price for short term rentals varies by season and there is no security deposit required, only $69.00 damage waiver. ** Inquire for more details **Large Pool, Putting Green, Outdoor Loungers & Sitting area! Professionally interior designed and upgraded home! Just mins to Old Town Scottsdale.TPT License #21272649

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3803 N 85TH Place have any available units?
3803 N 85TH Place has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3803 N 85TH Place have?
Some of 3803 N 85TH Place's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3803 N 85TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
3803 N 85TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3803 N 85TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 3803 N 85TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 3803 N 85TH Place offer parking?
No, 3803 N 85TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 3803 N 85TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3803 N 85TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3803 N 85TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 3803 N 85TH Place has a pool.
Does 3803 N 85TH Place have accessible units?
No, 3803 N 85TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3803 N 85TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3803 N 85TH Place has units with dishwashers.
