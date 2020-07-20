All apartments in Scottsdale
36435 North Porta Nuova Road
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:40 PM

36435 North Porta Nuova Road

36435 North Porta Nuova Road · No Longer Available
Location

36435 North Porta Nuova Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Treviso

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
** 1/2 Off The First Months Rent ** GORGEOUS 4 bedroom / 4.5 bathroom in Treviso in Scottsdale! Great semi-custom with Casita 2 acre plus lot with beautiful views on all sides and an AMAZING pool! Home is over 4400sq.ft, upgraded with all the popular updates. Three car garage with big courtyard entry and a massive split floor plan. Home features include a gourmet granite island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, three private covered patios, huge master suite with dual sinks and walk-in closets for him and her. A second bedroom with full attached bath, bedrooms three / four have Jack and Jill attached bathroom, a total of 4.5 baths. Living room dining room combo with bar area, family room, den and laundry room! Numerous new beautiful bushes/plants added to landscaping. The community is private, gated with a playground for the little ones, lit tennis court, and basketball court.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36435 North Porta Nuova Road have any available units?
36435 North Porta Nuova Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 36435 North Porta Nuova Road have?
Some of 36435 North Porta Nuova Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36435 North Porta Nuova Road currently offering any rent specials?
36435 North Porta Nuova Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36435 North Porta Nuova Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 36435 North Porta Nuova Road is pet friendly.
Does 36435 North Porta Nuova Road offer parking?
Yes, 36435 North Porta Nuova Road offers parking.
Does 36435 North Porta Nuova Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36435 North Porta Nuova Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36435 North Porta Nuova Road have a pool?
Yes, 36435 North Porta Nuova Road has a pool.
Does 36435 North Porta Nuova Road have accessible units?
No, 36435 North Porta Nuova Road does not have accessible units.
Does 36435 North Porta Nuova Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 36435 North Porta Nuova Road does not have units with dishwashers.
