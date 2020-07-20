36435 North Porta Nuova Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court courtyard on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

** 1/2 Off The First Months Rent ** GORGEOUS 4 bedroom / 4.5 bathroom in Treviso in Scottsdale! Great semi-custom with Casita 2 acre plus lot with beautiful views on all sides and an AMAZING pool! Home is over 4400sq.ft, upgraded with all the popular updates. Three car garage with big courtyard entry and a massive split floor plan. Home features include a gourmet granite island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, three private covered patios, huge master suite with dual sinks and walk-in closets for him and her. A second bedroom with full attached bath, bedrooms three / four have Jack and Jill attached bathroom, a total of 4.5 baths. Living room dining room combo with bar area, family room, den and laundry room! Numerous new beautiful bushes/plants added to landscaping. The community is private, gated with a playground for the little ones, lit tennis court, and basketball court.



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.