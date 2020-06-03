All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 3608 N Navajo Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
3608 N Navajo Trail
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

3608 N Navajo Trail

3608 North Navajo Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3608 North Navajo Trail, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Southwest Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
3608 N Navajo Trail Available 06/06/20 Beautiful Home in great South Scottsdale Location! - Highly desirable location!! Minutes drive or bike ride to popular shops and restaurants in Old Town Scottsdale. Updated kitchen and bath cabinets, granite, stainless appliances, tiled showers. Two-tone paint, Dual pane windows. Master Bedroom en suite. Fans in all bedrooms. Mixture of tile and wood throughout common areas carpet in bedrooms. French doors open to private backyard with mature landscaping and beautiful new industrial style metal fencing. Huge covered porch in backyard perfect for entertaining. Separate laundry room with washer & dryer. No cats, No Smoking. 12 month lease.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5785913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3608 N Navajo Trail have any available units?
3608 N Navajo Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3608 N Navajo Trail have?
Some of 3608 N Navajo Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3608 N Navajo Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3608 N Navajo Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3608 N Navajo Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3608 N Navajo Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3608 N Navajo Trail offer parking?
No, 3608 N Navajo Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3608 N Navajo Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3608 N Navajo Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3608 N Navajo Trail have a pool?
No, 3608 N Navajo Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3608 N Navajo Trail have accessible units?
No, 3608 N Navajo Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3608 N Navajo Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3608 N Navajo Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Morningside
7709 E Glenrosa Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College