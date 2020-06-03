Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

3608 N Navajo Trail Available 06/06/20 Beautiful Home in great South Scottsdale Location! - Highly desirable location!! Minutes drive or bike ride to popular shops and restaurants in Old Town Scottsdale. Updated kitchen and bath cabinets, granite, stainless appliances, tiled showers. Two-tone paint, Dual pane windows. Master Bedroom en suite. Fans in all bedrooms. Mixture of tile and wood throughout common areas carpet in bedrooms. French doors open to private backyard with mature landscaping and beautiful new industrial style metal fencing. Huge covered porch in backyard perfect for entertaining. Separate laundry room with washer & dryer. No cats, No Smoking. 12 month lease.



