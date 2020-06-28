All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:41 PM

34587 N IRONWOOD Drive

34587 North Ironwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

34587 North Ironwood Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Boulders Carefree

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Open & bright w/ custom touches throughout, lives like a private estate. Living rm -floor to ceiling windows let the outdoors in open to a well-appointed kitchen w/ dbl ovens, warming drawer & walk in pantry. Guest rooms w/ bthrms & attention to detail, copper sinks, exceptional hardware. Office functions as a 4th bdrm has private patio w/desert views. Master is roomy offering a sitting room; closet w/ custom glass cabinetry. Master bth w/ steam shower. Back yard is private & home to entertaining space w/ BBQ set up & bar stool seating surrounded by soothing water feature. Views overlooking 13th fairway of Boulders south course & boulder outcroppings. Rare 3 car garage w/air-conditioned ''flex room'' that would be a great shop,studio or space for car enthusiasts. Zero interior step

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34587 N IRONWOOD Drive have any available units?
34587 N IRONWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 34587 N IRONWOOD Drive have?
Some of 34587 N IRONWOOD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34587 N IRONWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
34587 N IRONWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34587 N IRONWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 34587 N IRONWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 34587 N IRONWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 34587 N IRONWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 34587 N IRONWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34587 N IRONWOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34587 N IRONWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 34587 N IRONWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 34587 N IRONWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 34587 N IRONWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 34587 N IRONWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34587 N IRONWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
