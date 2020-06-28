All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
34125 N 60th Place
34125 N 60th Place

34125 North 60th Place · No Longer Available
Scottsdale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

34125 North 60th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Terravita

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
WELCOME home to this beautiful home in Terravita. Enjoy stunning views of Black Mountain while overlooking the private heated pool with graceful waterfall. The private large patio has a dining area, gas grill and several furniture groupings for your outdoor living pleasure. We have two well appointed king ensuite master bedrooms. Also, a large great room concept with open dining and a private den/office with sofa bed. The kitchen is fully equipped and has newer cabinetry with granite countertops. Includes full size stacked washer/dryer. This is an ALLERGY FREE home. Absolutely no pets, no smoking on property....Relax and enjoy all the amenities that Terravita offers. Heated swimming pool, tennis courts, spectacular clubhouse, fitness center and walking trails and championship golf course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34125 N 60th Place have any available units?
34125 N 60th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 34125 N 60th Place have?
Some of 34125 N 60th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34125 N 60th Place currently offering any rent specials?
34125 N 60th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34125 N 60th Place pet-friendly?
No, 34125 N 60th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 34125 N 60th Place offer parking?
Yes, 34125 N 60th Place offers parking.
Does 34125 N 60th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34125 N 60th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34125 N 60th Place have a pool?
Yes, 34125 N 60th Place has a pool.
Does 34125 N 60th Place have accessible units?
No, 34125 N 60th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 34125 N 60th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34125 N 60th Place has units with dishwashers.
