34125 N 60th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

WELCOME home to this beautiful home in Terravita. Enjoy stunning views of Black Mountain while overlooking the private heated pool with graceful waterfall. The private large patio has a dining area, gas grill and several furniture groupings for your outdoor living pleasure. We have two well appointed king ensuite master bedrooms. Also, a large great room concept with open dining and a private den/office with sofa bed. The kitchen is fully equipped and has newer cabinetry with granite countertops. Includes full size stacked washer/dryer. This is an ALLERGY FREE home. Absolutely no pets, no smoking on property....Relax and enjoy all the amenities that Terravita offers. Heated swimming pool, tennis courts, spectacular clubhouse, fitness center and walking trails and championship golf course.