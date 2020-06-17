All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:01 AM

34068 N 79TH Way

34068 North 79th Way · (480) 861-6237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

34068 North 79th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Boulders Carefree

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 5208 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Secluded estate situated on approx 2 acres w/Black Mtn & golf views. Main home has an artistic flair in it's 3 bdrms + office.Master w/2 walk in closets & prvt patio. Great rm w/ fireplace, stunning architectural details. Well-appointed kitchen. Numerous outdoor entertaining spaces surrounding pool & spa. 2 car+golf cart garage in main house. Meandering path bordered by specimen quality cactus leads you to private guest sanctuary. Floor to ceiling windows, oversized shaded veranda w/custom tongue & groove woodwork. Polished concrete flooring, oversized open fireplace & kitchette, 2 bdrms en-suite. 1 car garage dedicated for guest use, private entrance & driveway. Artwork & some furnishing in photos are not longer at property and replaced w/ other decore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34068 N 79TH Way have any available units?
34068 N 79TH Way has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 34068 N 79TH Way have?
Some of 34068 N 79TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34068 N 79TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
34068 N 79TH Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34068 N 79TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 34068 N 79TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 34068 N 79TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 34068 N 79TH Way does offer parking.
Does 34068 N 79TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34068 N 79TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34068 N 79TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 34068 N 79TH Way has a pool.
Does 34068 N 79TH Way have accessible units?
No, 34068 N 79TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 34068 N 79TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34068 N 79TH Way has units with dishwashers.
