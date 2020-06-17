34068 N 79TH Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Secluded estate situated on approx 2 acres w/Black Mtn & golf views. Main home has an artistic flair in it's 3 bdrms + office.Master w/2 walk in closets & prvt patio. Great rm w/ fireplace, stunning architectural details. Well-appointed kitchen. Numerous outdoor entertaining spaces surrounding pool & spa. 2 car+golf cart garage in main house. Meandering path bordered by specimen quality cactus leads you to private guest sanctuary. Floor to ceiling windows, oversized shaded veranda w/custom tongue & groove woodwork. Polished concrete flooring, oversized open fireplace & kitchette, 2 bdrms en-suite. 1 car garage dedicated for guest use, private entrance & driveway. Artwork & some furnishing in photos are not longer at property and replaced w/ other decore.