32952 N 70TH Street

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Available May 1 thru Nov 30--Booked 12/19 thru 3/20.Welcome to this exceptional home for discerning guests. Fully furnished, newer carpet, stainless kitchen appliances and granite counter tops, remodeled bathrooms, plantation shutters, built-in gas grill and gas kiva outdoor fireplace in private backyard. 2 bedroom + den w/desk in main house and another bedroom + bath in casita across the courtyard. Home has been very well maintained and is a pleasure to offer. Fabulous Terravita amenities include pool, workout facility, restaurants, tennis, basketball courts, and hiking trails. Rent: Dec, Jan thru April $4700/mo; May thru Sept $2300/mo; Oct, Nov, $4000/mo Utility cap of $250/monthLower rent for long term lease and tenant pays utilities.Monthly charge for use of amenities