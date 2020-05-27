All apartments in Scottsdale
32952 N 70TH Street
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

32952 N 70TH Street

32952 North 70th Street · (602) 432-8742
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

32952 North 70th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Terravita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1905 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Available May 1 thru Nov 30--Booked 12/19 thru 3/20.Welcome to this exceptional home for discerning guests. Fully furnished, newer carpet, stainless kitchen appliances and granite counter tops, remodeled bathrooms, plantation shutters, built-in gas grill and gas kiva outdoor fireplace in private backyard. 2 bedroom + den w/desk in main house and another bedroom + bath in casita across the courtyard. Home has been very well maintained and is a pleasure to offer. Fabulous Terravita amenities include pool, workout facility, restaurants, tennis, basketball courts, and hiking trails. Rent: Dec, Jan thru April $4700/mo; May thru Sept $2300/mo; Oct, Nov, $4000/mo Utility cap of $250/monthLower rent for long term lease and tenant pays utilities.Monthly charge for use of amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32952 N 70TH Street have any available units?
32952 N 70TH Street has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 32952 N 70TH Street have?
Some of 32952 N 70TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32952 N 70TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
32952 N 70TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32952 N 70TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 32952 N 70TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 32952 N 70TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 32952 N 70TH Street does offer parking.
Does 32952 N 70TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32952 N 70TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32952 N 70TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 32952 N 70TH Street has a pool.
Does 32952 N 70TH Street have accessible units?
No, 32952 N 70TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 32952 N 70TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32952 N 70TH Street has units with dishwashers.
