32947 N 70TH Street
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:03 AM

32947 N 70TH Street

32947 North 70th Street · No Longer Available
Location

32947 North 70th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Terravita

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Furnished Rental. Great home on the 13th fairway with gorgeous mountain views featuring tumbled travertine flooring, new carpet, granite counters in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, refinished cabinets, updated baths with stone showers and counters, new sinks, toilets and great home for the winter get away, just move in and enjoy the time in Terravita! Terravita offers amenities that include an award winning golf course, club house, a resort style community pool and spa, tennis courts, fitness center and walking trails right at your fingers tips!!Rental Rates per month: Dec, Jan, Feb, Mar: $5,000 + $200 Utility Cap; Apr, May: $3,500 + $200 Utility Cap; Oct, Nov: $4,000 + $200 Utility Cap ; Jun, Jul, Aug, Sep: $2,000 + All Utilities + HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32947 N 70TH Street have any available units?
32947 N 70TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 32947 N 70TH Street have?
Some of 32947 N 70TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32947 N 70TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
32947 N 70TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32947 N 70TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 32947 N 70TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 32947 N 70TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 32947 N 70TH Street does offer parking.
Does 32947 N 70TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32947 N 70TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32947 N 70TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 32947 N 70TH Street has a pool.
Does 32947 N 70TH Street have accessible units?
No, 32947 N 70TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 32947 N 70TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32947 N 70TH Street has units with dishwashers.
