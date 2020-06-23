32947 N 70TH Street

Amenities

Furnished Rental. Great home on the 13th fairway with gorgeous mountain views featuring tumbled travertine flooring, new carpet, granite counters in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, refinished cabinets, updated baths with stone showers and counters, new sinks, toilets and great home for the winter get away, just move in and enjoy the time in Terravita! Terravita offers amenities that include an award winning golf course, club house, a resort style community pool and spa, tennis courts, fitness center and walking trails right at your fingers tips!!Rental Rates per month: Dec, Jan, Feb, Mar: $5,000 + $200 Utility Cap; Apr, May: $3,500 + $200 Utility Cap; Oct, Nov: $4,000 + $200 Utility Cap ; Jun, Jul, Aug, Sep: $2,000 + All Utilities + HOA.