3123 N 71ST Street

Old Town Scottsdale luxury living at it's finest. Contemporary, impeccably furnished townhome available for rent. The Gallery is an upscale, gated community featuring modern architecture with glass, lovely balconies and a community pool area with cabana. Lush landscaping with linear gas fireplace and barbecue grill make gatherings a breeze. Easy access to upscale shopping, dining, entertainment, and art galleries in Old Town.This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths & 2 powder rooms. Attached 2 car garage. Gourmet kitchen with Thermodor appliances. Great Room flows beautifully for entertaining. Large sliding glass doors for Arizona indoor/outdoor living. Private ROOFTOP deck offers views of Camelback Mountain and Papago Buttes. One of a kind furnished rental.