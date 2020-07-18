All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 3123 N 71ST Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
3123 N 71ST Street
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

3123 N 71ST Street

3123 North 71st Street · (480) 540-0448
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3123 North 71st Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2038 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Old Town Scottsdale luxury living at it's finest. Contemporary, impeccably furnished townhome available for rent. The Gallery is an upscale, gated community featuring modern architecture with glass, lovely balconies and a community pool area with cabana. Lush landscaping with linear gas fireplace and barbecue grill make gatherings a breeze. Easy access to upscale shopping, dining, entertainment, and art galleries in Old Town.This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths & 2 powder rooms. Attached 2 car garage. Gourmet kitchen with Thermodor appliances. Great Room flows beautifully for entertaining. Large sliding glass doors for Arizona indoor/outdoor living. Private ROOFTOP deck offers views of Camelback Mountain and Papago Buttes. One of a kind furnished rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3123 N 71ST Street have any available units?
3123 N 71ST Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3123 N 71ST Street have?
Some of 3123 N 71ST Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3123 N 71ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
3123 N 71ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3123 N 71ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 3123 N 71ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 3123 N 71ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 3123 N 71ST Street offers parking.
Does 3123 N 71ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3123 N 71ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3123 N 71ST Street have a pool?
Yes, 3123 N 71ST Street has a pool.
Does 3123 N 71ST Street have accessible units?
No, 3123 N 71ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3123 N 71ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3123 N 71ST Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3123 N 71ST Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Centerra
11100 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Standard
6811 E Main St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Haciendas
985 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity