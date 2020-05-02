All apartments in Scottsdale
30946 N 74th Way
30946 N 74th Way

30946 North 74th Way · (480) 980-2893
Location

30946 North 74th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Bellasera

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1947 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
Located in manned gated Bellasera, this fully furnished home backs to a beautiful desert wash. The home features a total of 3 bedrooms, two in the main house and one in the private guest casita. Each bedroom has it's own bathroom. In addition there is an office area with built-in desk off the family room. The spacious split master retreat has sliding doors to the heated spa and patio. Located off the gated courtyard, is a beautiful custom stone entertainment area w/BBQ. During your stay enjoy access to all Bellasera community amenities. Sleeps 6, $5500 season (Nov-Apr), $3000 off season (May-Oct)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30946 N 74th Way have any available units?
30946 N 74th Way has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 30946 N 74th Way have?
Some of 30946 N 74th Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30946 N 74th Way currently offering any rent specials?
30946 N 74th Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30946 N 74th Way pet-friendly?
No, 30946 N 74th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 30946 N 74th Way offer parking?
Yes, 30946 N 74th Way does offer parking.
Does 30946 N 74th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30946 N 74th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30946 N 74th Way have a pool?
No, 30946 N 74th Way does not have a pool.
Does 30946 N 74th Way have accessible units?
No, 30946 N 74th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 30946 N 74th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30946 N 74th Way has units with dishwashers.
