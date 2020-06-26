All apartments in Scottsdale
Location

30025 North 72nd Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85266

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This beautiful 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath, single level home sits in the tranquil desert of North Scottsdale in the gated community of Trovia. Preparing meals in the spacious, kitchen with large island is a dream. The family room opens to the kitchen and has a cozy fireplace, as well as views to the patio and back yard. A dedicated home office means there are 5 true bedrooms, one of which is in the guest casita. Enjoy the sparkling pool or relax in the spa while taking in the serene desert landscape. Store your cars or large items in the expansive 4 car garage. Don't let the opportunity to lease or purchase this home pass. Call today to schedule a showing appointment. Home is also available for sale; MLS #5924080.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30025 N 72ND Place have any available units?
30025 N 72ND Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 30025 N 72ND Place have?
Some of 30025 N 72ND Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30025 N 72ND Place currently offering any rent specials?
30025 N 72ND Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30025 N 72ND Place pet-friendly?
No, 30025 N 72ND Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 30025 N 72ND Place offer parking?
Yes, 30025 N 72ND Place offers parking.
Does 30025 N 72ND Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30025 N 72ND Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30025 N 72ND Place have a pool?
Yes, 30025 N 72ND Place has a pool.
Does 30025 N 72ND Place have accessible units?
No, 30025 N 72ND Place does not have accessible units.
Does 30025 N 72ND Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30025 N 72ND Place has units with dishwashers.
