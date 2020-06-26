30025 N 72ND Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This beautiful 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath, single level home sits in the tranquil desert of North Scottsdale in the gated community of Trovia. Preparing meals in the spacious, kitchen with large island is a dream. The family room opens to the kitchen and has a cozy fireplace, as well as views to the patio and back yard. A dedicated home office means there are 5 true bedrooms, one of which is in the guest casita. Enjoy the sparkling pool or relax in the spa while taking in the serene desert landscape. Store your cars or large items in the expansive 4 car garage. Don't let the opportunity to lease or purchase this home pass. Call today to schedule a showing appointment. Home is also available for sale; MLS #5924080.