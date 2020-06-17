2938 N 61ST Place

Amenities

Check out this updated condo -conveniently located in South Scottsdale! Features include a large kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer & dryer, separate living & dining areas, sliding doors which open to a private fenced-in patio & master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Located in a quiet complex, yet only minutes away from all the action the area has to offer including Fashion Square Mall, the shops, dining & nightlife of Old Town Scottsdale, Downtown Phoenix & ASU/Mill Avenue, Phoenix Zoo, Botanical Garden & More!!! Convenient access to Loop 202, I-10 & Route 51 & just minutes from Sky Harbor Airport.