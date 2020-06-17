All apartments in Scottsdale
2938 N 61ST Place
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:35 PM

2938 N 61ST Place

2938 North 61st Place · No Longer Available
Location

2938 North 61st Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Arcadia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Check out this updated condo -conveniently located in South Scottsdale! Features include a large kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer & dryer, separate living & dining areas, sliding doors which open to a private fenced-in patio & master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Located in a quiet complex, yet only minutes away from all the action the area has to offer including Fashion Square Mall, the shops, dining & nightlife of Old Town Scottsdale, Downtown Phoenix & ASU/Mill Avenue, Phoenix Zoo, Botanical Garden & More!!! Convenient access to Loop 202, I-10 & Route 51 & just minutes from Sky Harbor Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2938 N 61ST Place have any available units?
2938 N 61ST Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2938 N 61ST Place have?
Some of 2938 N 61ST Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2938 N 61ST Place currently offering any rent specials?
2938 N 61ST Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2938 N 61ST Place pet-friendly?
No, 2938 N 61ST Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 2938 N 61ST Place offer parking?
No, 2938 N 61ST Place does not offer parking.
Does 2938 N 61ST Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2938 N 61ST Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2938 N 61ST Place have a pool?
No, 2938 N 61ST Place does not have a pool.
Does 2938 N 61ST Place have accessible units?
No, 2938 N 61ST Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2938 N 61ST Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2938 N 61ST Place has units with dishwashers.
