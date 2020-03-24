28504 N 108TH Way

Amenities

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1st THROUGH DECEMBER 30TH 2020. Already leased 1/1/2021 - 3/31/2021!! Furnished rental in the exclusive gated community, Pinnacle Canyon, at Troon North. Perfect for entertaining family & friends while being surrounded by beautiful Mountain views and breathtaking sunsets. Newly remodeled, this home offers comfort & style with a gourmet kitchen, family room with cozy fireplace, pool table, split floor plan, large picture windows and indoor/outdoor living perfection. Enjoy the resort style yard with heated spool (pool/spa combo), outdoor firepit with raised deck and spacious patios with built-in bbq center. Located in the HEART OF N. SCOTTSDALE LIVING with close proximity to WestWorld of Scottsdale, World Class Golf, shopping and restaurants.