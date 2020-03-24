All apartments in Scottsdale
28504 N 108TH Way
28504 N 108TH Way

28504 North 108th Way · (602) 741-6633
Location

28504 North 108th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Troon North

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1949 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1st THROUGH DECEMBER 30TH 2020. Already leased 1/1/2021 - 3/31/2021!! Furnished rental in the exclusive gated community, Pinnacle Canyon, at Troon North. Perfect for entertaining family & friends while being surrounded by beautiful Mountain views and breathtaking sunsets. Newly remodeled, this home offers comfort & style with a gourmet kitchen, family room with cozy fireplace, pool table, split floor plan, large picture windows and indoor/outdoor living perfection. Enjoy the resort style yard with heated spool (pool/spa combo), outdoor firepit with raised deck and spacious patios with built-in bbq center. Located in the HEART OF N. SCOTTSDALE LIVING with close proximity to WestWorld of Scottsdale, World Class Golf, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28504 N 108TH Way have any available units?
28504 N 108TH Way has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 28504 N 108TH Way have?
Some of 28504 N 108TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28504 N 108TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
28504 N 108TH Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28504 N 108TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 28504 N 108TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 28504 N 108TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 28504 N 108TH Way does offer parking.
Does 28504 N 108TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28504 N 108TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28504 N 108TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 28504 N 108TH Way has a pool.
Does 28504 N 108TH Way have accessible units?
No, 28504 N 108TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 28504 N 108TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28504 N 108TH Way has units with dishwashers.
