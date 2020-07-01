All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:14 AM

28194 N 108TH Way

28194 North 108th Way · No Longer Available
Location

28194 North 108th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Troon North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
Fully furnished and newly remodeled vacation, short or long term rental home. Contact agent for availability, and seasonal, short, or long term rental pricing. Located in the exclusive Scottsdale gated community of Troon North, this gorgeous house offers comfort and style for relaxing at home, or plenty of space for entertaining friends & family. Featuring pool table with dining top and benches, gourmet kitchen, fireplace, and resort style backyard that includes a pool with boulder waterfall, and built in bbq and firepit. Come and experience the WOW with picturesque sunsets and views from large windows, covered patio or roof top deck. Close to events at Westworld of Scottsdale, Waste Management Open, Barrett Jackson Show, and minutes away from spring training, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28194 N 108TH Way have any available units?
28194 N 108TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 28194 N 108TH Way have?
Some of 28194 N 108TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28194 N 108TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
28194 N 108TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28194 N 108TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 28194 N 108TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 28194 N 108TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 28194 N 108TH Way offers parking.
Does 28194 N 108TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28194 N 108TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28194 N 108TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 28194 N 108TH Way has a pool.
Does 28194 N 108TH Way have accessible units?
No, 28194 N 108TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 28194 N 108TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28194 N 108TH Way has units with dishwashers.

