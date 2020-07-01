28194 N 108TH Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool pool table

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage

Fully furnished and newly remodeled vacation, short or long term rental home. Contact agent for availability, and seasonal, short, or long term rental pricing. Located in the exclusive Scottsdale gated community of Troon North, this gorgeous house offers comfort and style for relaxing at home, or plenty of space for entertaining friends & family. Featuring pool table with dining top and benches, gourmet kitchen, fireplace, and resort style backyard that includes a pool with boulder waterfall, and built in bbq and firepit. Come and experience the WOW with picturesque sunsets and views from large windows, covered patio or roof top deck. Close to events at Westworld of Scottsdale, Waste Management Open, Barrett Jackson Show, and minutes away from spring training, shopping and restaurants.