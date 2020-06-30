27627 N 108TH Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

This resort style rental is located in the highly desirable gated Las Ventanas enclave in the Pinnacle Canyon community at Troon North. The updated floor plan boosts a sunny backyard featuring cactus & boulder formations and views of Troon Mountain.. Enjoy theundercover, BBQ, hot tub & private serene pool. The kitchen with spacious island opens to the family room & features the latest finishes. Wake up to gorgeous views in the spacious master suite with newly renovated ensuite bath. This active lifestyle area is minutes from multiple trailheads suitable for both hiking & cycling. The semi-private Troon North Golf Club features two 18 hole golf courses. You're around the corner from the Four Seasons for fine dining and sunset happy hours. Snowbirds this is a great place to delete winter!