27627 N 108TH Way
Last updated June 2 2020 at 5:55 PM

27627 N 108TH Way

27627 North 108th Way · No Longer Available
Location

27627 North 108th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Troon North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This resort style rental is located in the highly desirable gated Las Ventanas enclave in the Pinnacle Canyon community at Troon North. The updated floor plan boosts a sunny backyard featuring cactus & boulder formations and views of Troon Mountain.. Enjoy theundercover, BBQ, hot tub & private serene pool. The kitchen with spacious island opens to the family room & features the latest finishes. Wake up to gorgeous views in the spacious master suite with newly renovated ensuite bath. This active lifestyle area is minutes from multiple trailheads suitable for both hiking & cycling. The semi-private Troon North Golf Club features two 18 hole golf courses. You're around the corner from the Four Seasons for fine dining and sunset happy hours. Snowbirds this is a great place to delete winter!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27627 N 108TH Way have any available units?
27627 N 108TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 27627 N 108TH Way have?
Some of 27627 N 108TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27627 N 108TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
27627 N 108TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27627 N 108TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 27627 N 108TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 27627 N 108TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 27627 N 108TH Way offers parking.
Does 27627 N 108TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27627 N 108TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27627 N 108TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 27627 N 108TH Way has a pool.
Does 27627 N 108TH Way have accessible units?
No, 27627 N 108TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 27627 N 108TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27627 N 108TH Way has units with dishwashers.

