Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
27364 N 97TH Place
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:45 AM

27364 N 97TH Place

27364 North 97th Place · No Longer Available
Location

27364 North 97th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Estancia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This stately home will elevate your lifestyle. Enter into the Grand Room, this stunning space, w/high ceilings, beautiful windows & French doors lead to the courtyard & defines elegance. Two complete kitchens add convenience for a variety of lifestyles. The master features walnut floors, abundant space & the master bath a perfect place to retire at the end of the day. Large Junior mstr w/ bedroom, seating area & private bath, & two additional en-suite bedrooms. The Great Room is impressive, yet comfortable space to relax by the fireplace. French doors lead to the exterior dining & BBQ areas. Oversized three car garage features newly finished epoxy floor, wall to wall custom cabinets, drawers, workstation & separate storage room. The garages will easily accommodate large vehicles & trucks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27364 N 97TH Place have any available units?
27364 N 97TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 27364 N 97TH Place have?
Some of 27364 N 97TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27364 N 97TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
27364 N 97TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27364 N 97TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 27364 N 97TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 27364 N 97TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 27364 N 97TH Place offers parking.
Does 27364 N 97TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27364 N 97TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27364 N 97TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 27364 N 97TH Place has a pool.
Does 27364 N 97TH Place have accessible units?
No, 27364 N 97TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 27364 N 97TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27364 N 97TH Place has units with dishwashers.

