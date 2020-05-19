27364 N 97TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage

This stately home will elevate your lifestyle. Enter into the Grand Room, this stunning space, w/high ceilings, beautiful windows & French doors lead to the courtyard & defines elegance. Two complete kitchens add convenience for a variety of lifestyles. The master features walnut floors, abundant space & the master bath a perfect place to retire at the end of the day. Large Junior mstr w/ bedroom, seating area & private bath, & two additional en-suite bedrooms. The Great Room is impressive, yet comfortable space to relax by the fireplace. French doors lead to the exterior dining & BBQ areas. Oversized three car garage features newly finished epoxy floor, wall to wall custom cabinets, drawers, workstation & separate storage room. The garages will easily accommodate large vehicles & trucks.