2702 N 60TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool sauna

THIS IS A GORGEOUS IMMACULATE PROPERTY. OWNERS FOUND THEIR DREAM HOME & SHORTLY AFTER MOVING IN THEY HAVE BEEN TRANSFERRED..THEIR LOSS IS YOUR GAIN!! BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED FROM TOP TO BOTTOM IN 2019. ONLY QUALITY MATERIALS WERE USED & EVERY SURFACE HAS BEEN TOUCHED TO BRING THIS HOME INTO THE CURRENT TRENDS. THE MASTER SUITE WAS RECONFIGURED TO PROVIDE AN ENORMOUS BEDROOM & HUGE ELEGANT BATHROOM WITH A SPECTACULAR WALK IN CLOSET. WONDERFUL SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN & KITCHEN OPEN TO THE LARGE FAMILY ROOM. IN ADDITION THERE IS A LARGE LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM COMBINATION. 2 COVERED & 1 UNCOVERED PARKING SPACES, YOUR OWN PRIVATE STORAGE SHED & AN OUTSIDE ENTERTAINING AREA THAT IS COMPLETE WITH PAVERS. ADDITIONAL FEATURES ARE CUSTOM WINDOW COVERINGS, NEW HVAC UNIT AS OF JULY 2019, INSIDE LAUNDRY, UPSCALE CEILING FANS AND LIGHTING, NEW DUAL PANE WINDOWS IN 2019 AND UPGRADED STAINLESS APPLIANCES.VILLA SOLANO OFFERS A COMMUNITY POOL, SAUNA, FITNESS ROOM AND CLUBHOUSE. THE PROPERTY IS LOCATED ON A QUIET STREET WITHIN MINUTES TO THE CENTER OF OLD TOWN, ARCADIA OR THE AIRPORT..THE BEST OF ALL WORLDS. COME SEE THIS SPECIAL PROPERTY TODAY.