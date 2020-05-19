All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
2701 N. Fiesta St.
Last updated June 14 2019 at 8:52 AM

2701 N. Fiesta St.

2701 N Fiesta St · No Longer Available
Location

2701 N Fiesta St, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, great room featuring a large sunken living room, dining room and fully stocked kitchen. Arizona room brings you to private pool and backyard oasis. Master bedroom with master bath, walk in closet and shower. 2 guest bedrooms and guest bath. Covered parking and patios in the front and back. Walking distance to Albertsons, dining and bus stop. VERY close to Old Town Scottsdale, night life, entertainment, Fashion Square, swim laps at Eldorado Pool, fish at park, miles of multi-use paths. Landscape and pool upkeep extra
Becca Linnig
REMAX

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 N. Fiesta St. have any available units?
2701 N. Fiesta St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2701 N. Fiesta St. have?
Some of 2701 N. Fiesta St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 N. Fiesta St. currently offering any rent specials?
2701 N. Fiesta St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 N. Fiesta St. pet-friendly?
No, 2701 N. Fiesta St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 2701 N. Fiesta St. offer parking?
Yes, 2701 N. Fiesta St. offers parking.
Does 2701 N. Fiesta St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2701 N. Fiesta St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 N. Fiesta St. have a pool?
Yes, 2701 N. Fiesta St. has a pool.
Does 2701 N. Fiesta St. have accessible units?
No, 2701 N. Fiesta St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 N. Fiesta St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2701 N. Fiesta St. does not have units with dishwashers.
