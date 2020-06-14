All apartments in Scottsdale
27000 N ALMA SCHOOL Parkway
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

27000 N ALMA SCHOOL Parkway

27000 North Alma School Parkway · (602) 571-0655
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27000 North Alma School Parkway, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Troon North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1016 · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2379 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
FORMER MODEL - Exclusive Gated Condominium Community in the prestigious Troon/Pinnacle Peak area. Spectacular Mountain Views! Community Pool & Spa, Fitness Center, Ground Floor Single Level split floor plan is beautifully appointed, Highly Upgraded, Sleeps 8, 3 Bedroom, 3 Baths + Den, 2 Car Garage, 8 Solid Wood Interior Doors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Covered Patio. Located directly across from the FOUR SEASONS RESORT, Adjacent to open desert & Pool, close to golf, shopping and fine dining, Ideal Luxury Living. Rental Rates: Oct - April $6,300/Mo; May - Sept $3,900/Mo. Rental Rates do include Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, Cable/Wi-Fi Internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27000 N ALMA SCHOOL Parkway have any available units?
27000 N ALMA SCHOOL Parkway has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 27000 N ALMA SCHOOL Parkway have?
Some of 27000 N ALMA SCHOOL Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27000 N ALMA SCHOOL Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
27000 N ALMA SCHOOL Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27000 N ALMA SCHOOL Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 27000 N ALMA SCHOOL Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 27000 N ALMA SCHOOL Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 27000 N ALMA SCHOOL Parkway does offer parking.
Does 27000 N ALMA SCHOOL Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27000 N ALMA SCHOOL Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27000 N ALMA SCHOOL Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 27000 N ALMA SCHOOL Parkway has a pool.
Does 27000 N ALMA SCHOOL Parkway have accessible units?
No, 27000 N ALMA SCHOOL Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 27000 N ALMA SCHOOL Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27000 N ALMA SCHOOL Parkway has units with dishwashers.
