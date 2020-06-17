All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 22 2020 at 2:56 AM

2656 N 84TH Place

2656 North 84th Place · (480) 447-9997
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2656 North 84th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
concierge
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
NEW VACATION RENTAL for 2020. An absolute gem of a property located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. Designer 3 bed, 2 bath home (beds for 10!) is perfect for couples, groups, families. Serenity in backyard oasis: diving pool, covered patio + lounging lawn, firepit. Minutes to shopping, restaurants/bars, galleries, entertainment, spring training, easy airport access! Solar home w/electric car charger in 2 car carport. Ask about booking attached 1br/1ba guest home for add'l fee! 1 week minimum.Sorry, NO pets. See Supplement for more info. Awesome, totally remodeled 3br/2ba single family home with POOL sleeps 10! Never before used as a vacation rental so be among the first to enjoy this pristine home with modern finishes throughout. Yes, all the furniture, linens and mattresses, etc., are NEW! Ask about booking attached 1br/1ba guest home for add'l fee on certain dates. 1 week minimum.

Energy efficient home - Large array of solar panels, tankless hot water (unlimited hot water for you!), and even a solar-powered ELECTRIC CAR CHARGER located on the property to charge your EV. Bosch induction cook-top in gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances (wall oven, wall microwave, induction cooktop, dishwasher), bar and all the cookware you'll need. Indoor/outdoor sound system designed specifically to play music outside without disturbing the neighbors. The backyard is private and secluded, yet just minutes from all the excitement of Scottsdale, Old Town, Tempe, Arcadia, Spring Training, and easy airport access.

All bedrooms feature a smart TV. Living room and outdoor TVs are smart too. Wood shutters throughout. Dining area features seating for 10 at various venues. Wood fireplace by wine/bistro lounge.

Master bedroom has a queen bed. Master bathroom is a walk-through that also functions as a pool bath but can be locked off and just used for the master bedroom. Master has a shower, hall bath has a tub/shower combo.

Bed 2 features a queen bed and a desk for a computer.

Bed 3 features 6 single beds on bunk beds and trundles. The two beds on the bottom each have a trundle that pulls out so this room can accommodate 6.

Saltwater Pool is NOT heated but a wood firepit will keep you warm. There's also a patio heater.

Laundry facilities provided only for stays of 4 nights or longer unless prior agreed.

There is NO POOL FENCE. Swim at your own risk.

Concierge services, guided tours, transportation, rental car delivery, grocery-stocking pre-arrival, etc., are all available for an additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2656 N 84TH Place have any available units?
2656 N 84TH Place has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2656 N 84TH Place have?
Some of 2656 N 84TH Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2656 N 84TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
2656 N 84TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2656 N 84TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 2656 N 84TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 2656 N 84TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 2656 N 84TH Place does offer parking.
Does 2656 N 84TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2656 N 84TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2656 N 84TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 2656 N 84TH Place has a pool.
Does 2656 N 84TH Place have accessible units?
No, 2656 N 84TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2656 N 84TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2656 N 84TH Place has units with dishwashers.
