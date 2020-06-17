2656 N 84TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse concierge fire pit on-site laundry parking pool

NEW VACATION RENTAL for 2020. An absolute gem of a property located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. Designer 3 bed, 2 bath home (beds for 10!) is perfect for couples, groups, families. Serenity in backyard oasis: diving pool, covered patio + lounging lawn, firepit. Minutes to shopping, restaurants/bars, galleries, entertainment, spring training, easy airport access! Solar home w/electric car charger in 2 car carport. Ask about booking attached 1br/1ba guest home for add'l fee! 1 week minimum.Sorry, NO pets. See Supplement for more info. Awesome, totally remodeled 3br/2ba single family home with POOL sleeps 10! Never before used as a vacation rental so be among the first to enjoy this pristine home with modern finishes throughout. Yes, all the furniture, linens and mattresses, etc., are NEW! Ask about booking attached 1br/1ba guest home for add'l fee on certain dates. 1 week minimum.



Energy efficient home - Large array of solar panels, tankless hot water (unlimited hot water for you!), and even a solar-powered ELECTRIC CAR CHARGER located on the property to charge your EV. Bosch induction cook-top in gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances (wall oven, wall microwave, induction cooktop, dishwasher), bar and all the cookware you'll need. Indoor/outdoor sound system designed specifically to play music outside without disturbing the neighbors. The backyard is private and secluded, yet just minutes from all the excitement of Scottsdale, Old Town, Tempe, Arcadia, Spring Training, and easy airport access.



All bedrooms feature a smart TV. Living room and outdoor TVs are smart too. Wood shutters throughout. Dining area features seating for 10 at various venues. Wood fireplace by wine/bistro lounge.



Master bedroom has a queen bed. Master bathroom is a walk-through that also functions as a pool bath but can be locked off and just used for the master bedroom. Master has a shower, hall bath has a tub/shower combo.



Bed 2 features a queen bed and a desk for a computer.



Bed 3 features 6 single beds on bunk beds and trundles. The two beds on the bottom each have a trundle that pulls out so this room can accommodate 6.



Saltwater Pool is NOT heated but a wood firepit will keep you warm. There's also a patio heater.



Laundry facilities provided only for stays of 4 nights or longer unless prior agreed.



There is NO POOL FENCE. Swim at your own risk.



Concierge services, guided tours, transportation, rental car delivery, grocery-stocking pre-arrival, etc., are all available for an additional fee.