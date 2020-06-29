All apartments in Scottsdale
26340 N 82ND Street

26340 North 82nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

26340 North 82nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Vistana

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Move-In-Ready! Beautifully updated in 2019, this sun-splashed home features an easy-flowing floor plan as ideal for luxuriously laidback living as it is for hosting friends and loved ones. Bright and open formal rooms w/volume view windows, graceful pillars, squared-archways. Heart-of-the-home family room w/wet bar, big windows. Show-off kitchen w/gorgeous marble counters, Wolf induction oven, Sub-Zero refrigerator, additional gourmet accoutrements. Elegant staircase ascends to light-filled master suite w/pampering private bath, beverage bar, huge view-terrace. Lagoon-style waterfall pool, dining ramada, BBQ, flagstone patio, stepping-stone pathways, all new landscape lighting and sprinkler system. Also: acre-plus lot adjacent to wash; city lights/mountain views; completely remodeled bathrooms; lots of "new" including roof, two A/C units, furnace, energy-efficient windows, water heater, balcony railing/deck, laundry chute, skylight. Also new: partial electrical, partial plumbing, partial ductwork. In addition there is an additional artist studio or office space in the back of the property that is air conditioned and finished but is not included in the listed square footage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26340 N 82ND Street have any available units?
26340 N 82ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 26340 N 82ND Street have?
Some of 26340 N 82ND Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26340 N 82ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
26340 N 82ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26340 N 82ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 26340 N 82ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 26340 N 82ND Street offer parking?
Yes, 26340 N 82ND Street offers parking.
Does 26340 N 82ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26340 N 82ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26340 N 82ND Street have a pool?
Yes, 26340 N 82ND Street has a pool.
Does 26340 N 82ND Street have accessible units?
No, 26340 N 82ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 26340 N 82ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26340 N 82ND Street has units with dishwashers.
