26340 N 82ND Street

Move-In-Ready! Beautifully updated in 2019, this sun-splashed home features an easy-flowing floor plan as ideal for luxuriously laidback living as it is for hosting friends and loved ones. Bright and open formal rooms w/volume view windows, graceful pillars, squared-archways. Heart-of-the-home family room w/wet bar, big windows. Show-off kitchen w/gorgeous marble counters, Wolf induction oven, Sub-Zero refrigerator, additional gourmet accoutrements. Elegant staircase ascends to light-filled master suite w/pampering private bath, beverage bar, huge view-terrace. Lagoon-style waterfall pool, dining ramada, BBQ, flagstone patio, stepping-stone pathways, all new landscape lighting and sprinkler system. Also: acre-plus lot adjacent to wash; city lights/mountain views; completely remodeled bathrooms; lots of "new" including roof, two A/C units, furnace, energy-efficient windows, water heater, balcony railing/deck, laundry chute, skylight. Also new: partial electrical, partial plumbing, partial ductwork. In addition there is an additional artist studio or office space in the back of the property that is air conditioned and finished but is not included in the listed square footage