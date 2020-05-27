26289 North Paso Trail

Amenities

Wonderful Southwest style home in the gated community of Hermosa Heights for rent! Gate code is 3663. Features include four bedrooms plus a den and three bathrooms, a three car garage, high ceilings, gas fireplaces in the master bedroom and living room, gas fire pit, built in grill, private pool with jacuzzi, a great view and much more. Landscaping and pool service is included. A 12 month lease is required. The rent price shown runs through the end of September after which it will go up to market rent of $4,200 per month. Scottsdale rental tax of 1.75% is not included in prices shown. A $200 admin fee is due at lease signing.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.