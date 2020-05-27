All apartments in Scottsdale
26289 North Paso Trail

26289 North Paso Trail · No Longer Available
Location

26289 North Paso Trail, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

garage
pool
fire pit
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Wonderful Southwest style home in the gated community of Hermosa Heights for rent! Gate code is 3663. Features include four bedrooms plus a den and three bathrooms, a three car garage, high ceilings, gas fireplaces in the master bedroom and living room, gas fire pit, built in grill, private pool with jacuzzi, a great view and much more. Landscaping and pool service is included. A 12 month lease is required. The rent price shown runs through the end of September after which it will go up to market rent of $4,200 per month. Scottsdale rental tax of 1.75% is not included in prices shown. A $200 admin fee is due at lease signing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26289 North Paso Trail have any available units?
26289 North Paso Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 26289 North Paso Trail have?
Some of 26289 North Paso Trail's amenities include garage, pool, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26289 North Paso Trail currently offering any rent specials?
26289 North Paso Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26289 North Paso Trail pet-friendly?
No, 26289 North Paso Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 26289 North Paso Trail offer parking?
Yes, 26289 North Paso Trail offers parking.
Does 26289 North Paso Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26289 North Paso Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26289 North Paso Trail have a pool?
Yes, 26289 North Paso Trail has a pool.
Does 26289 North Paso Trail have accessible units?
No, 26289 North Paso Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 26289 North Paso Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 26289 North Paso Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
