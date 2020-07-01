2624 N 68TH Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit pool

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Scottsdale available for immediate move in! Freshly painted with beautiful kitchen, stainless appliances, granite counters, spacious living and dining areas. The home has tile and wood laminate flooring, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, new dual pane windows, new water heater, newer ac. Home is in excellent condition and has an amazing back yard with pavers, a sparkling pool and a gas fire pit! Pool service is included as well as landscaping. Washer and Dryer also included. See this home today!