2624 N 68TH Place
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:35 AM

2624 N 68TH Place

2624 North 68th Place · No Longer Available
Location

2624 North 68th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Scottsdale available for immediate move in! Freshly painted with beautiful kitchen, stainless appliances, granite counters, spacious living and dining areas. The home has tile and wood laminate flooring, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, new dual pane windows, new water heater, newer ac. Home is in excellent condition and has an amazing back yard with pavers, a sparkling pool and a gas fire pit! Pool service is included as well as landscaping. Washer and Dryer also included. See this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2624 N 68TH Place have any available units?
2624 N 68TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2624 N 68TH Place have?
Some of 2624 N 68TH Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2624 N 68TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
2624 N 68TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2624 N 68TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 2624 N 68TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 2624 N 68TH Place offer parking?
No, 2624 N 68TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 2624 N 68TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2624 N 68TH Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2624 N 68TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 2624 N 68TH Place has a pool.
Does 2624 N 68TH Place have accessible units?
No, 2624 N 68TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2624 N 68TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2624 N 68TH Place has units with dishwashers.

