Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:48 AM

2602 N 80TH Place

2602 North 80th Place · No Longer Available
Location

2602 North 80th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Currently used as a successful Vacation Rental w/several future bookings. Lessor prefers Lessee to continue using home as a Vacation Rental. Lease to include all vacation rental furnishings. Big, comfortable, 2493 sf, sgl-lvl, home located in heart of Old Town Scottsdale w/everything guests visiting Arizona could want. Able to sleep 10, w/2 Masters and 2 additional bdrms, all 4 w/their own wall-mounted, flat-panel TV, plus 3 FULL baths. Bedrooms are configured w/1 king, & 4 queens - perfect for large/extended family or several travelmates looking to enjoy South Scottsdale. Master 1 has a luxury en-suite bath w/separate whirlpool tub & separate shower. Master 2 has 2 Queens & private access to HEATED pool & spa. Owner has 7 Vacation Rentals available for a long-term operator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2602 N 80TH Place have any available units?
2602 N 80TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2602 N 80TH Place have?
Some of 2602 N 80TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2602 N 80TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
2602 N 80TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2602 N 80TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 2602 N 80TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 2602 N 80TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 2602 N 80TH Place offers parking.
Does 2602 N 80TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2602 N 80TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2602 N 80TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 2602 N 80TH Place has a pool.
Does 2602 N 80TH Place have accessible units?
No, 2602 N 80TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2602 N 80TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2602 N 80TH Place has units with dishwashers.
