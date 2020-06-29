2602 N 80TH Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Currently used as a successful Vacation Rental w/several future bookings. Lessor prefers Lessee to continue using home as a Vacation Rental. Lease to include all vacation rental furnishings. Big, comfortable, 2493 sf, sgl-lvl, home located in heart of Old Town Scottsdale w/everything guests visiting Arizona could want. Able to sleep 10, w/2 Masters and 2 additional bdrms, all 4 w/their own wall-mounted, flat-panel TV, plus 3 FULL baths. Bedrooms are configured w/1 king, & 4 queens - perfect for large/extended family or several travelmates looking to enjoy South Scottsdale. Master 1 has a luxury en-suite bath w/separate whirlpool tub & separate shower. Master 2 has 2 Queens & private access to HEATED pool & spa. Owner has 7 Vacation Rentals available for a long-term operator.