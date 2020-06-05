25975 N 89TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage

(Home occupied thru May 29; Do Not Disturb. Showings begin Sat, May 30.)Gorgeous Geoffrey Edmunds home on elevated lot with dead-on view of Pinnacle Peak from East-facing backyard. Property backs a 'retired' Desert Highlands lot that can never be built on! Pinnacle Peak lights up every evening at Sundown. Sunset and City Lights from the West-facing front courtyard is great for morning coffee or an evening glass of wine. Inside, walls of windows open to huge covered back patio from the family and living/dining rooms, both with gas fireplaces. The massive kitchen with adjoining breakfast room features slab granite counters, 6-burner gas cooktop, double wall ovens, tons of storage, and great natural light. Split Master has French-door, sep tub/shower, dual vanities, sep access to backyard.