2537 N 87TH Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

NEWLY remodeled home is ready for immediate move in on a yearly lease either furnished $3000 a month or unfurnished for $2800 per month . Amazing spacious open floor plan with Vaulted ceiling, tons of natural light, neutral and modern color pallets and decors, new kitchen with shaker cabinets and stainless appliances, beautiful new bathrooms, cute courtyard with two sliding doors connects master bedroom and living room. Light, airy and clutter free living! NEW Pebble finish pool, new pool tiles, and new cool deck is fully fenced for family and friends gathering. Easy to maintain desert landscape. Great location only 3 miles from Old Town, and minutes to Tempe/ASU! Easy access to freeway 101 and 202! Owner agent.