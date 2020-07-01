All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 2537 N 87TH Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
2537 N 87TH Way
Last updated August 26 2019 at 6:44 AM

2537 N 87TH Way

2537 North 87th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2537 North 87th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Pima Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
NEWLY remodeled home is ready for immediate move in on a yearly lease either furnished $3000 a month or unfurnished for $2800 per month . Amazing spacious open floor plan with Vaulted ceiling, tons of natural light, neutral and modern color pallets and decors, new kitchen with shaker cabinets and stainless appliances, beautiful new bathrooms, cute courtyard with two sliding doors connects master bedroom and living room. Light, airy and clutter free living! NEW Pebble finish pool, new pool tiles, and new cool deck is fully fenced for family and friends gathering. Easy to maintain desert landscape. Great location only 3 miles from Old Town, and minutes to Tempe/ASU! Easy access to freeway 101 and 202! Owner agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2537 N 87TH Way have any available units?
2537 N 87TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2537 N 87TH Way have?
Some of 2537 N 87TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2537 N 87TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
2537 N 87TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2537 N 87TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 2537 N 87TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 2537 N 87TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 2537 N 87TH Way offers parking.
Does 2537 N 87TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2537 N 87TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2537 N 87TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 2537 N 87TH Way has a pool.
Does 2537 N 87TH Way have accessible units?
No, 2537 N 87TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2537 N 87TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2537 N 87TH Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
San Portales by Mark-Taylor
7215 E Silverstone Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Morningside
7709 E Glenrosa Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Viridian
8310 E McDonald Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsScottsdale 2 Bedroom Apartments
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolsScottsdale Pet Friendly Apartments
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College