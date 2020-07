Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available now! This 5 bedroom/3.5 bath home with pool is coming soon! Entire house was painted in 2018. This home has a large eat-in kitchen with high end stainless appliances adjacent to family room, separate dining room and Living room. Backyard has plenty of room and pool to enjoy. A pet would need pre-approval so please let us know if you have a pet to consider. The pet security deposit be an additional $1000 and a one time pet fee of $200. The home is now ready for showings.