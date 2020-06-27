All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
24531 N 77th Street
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

24531 N 77th Street

24531 North 77th Street · No Longer Available
Location

24531 North 77th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pinnacle Reserve East

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Executive Furnished Rental in 85255! Very Private Oversized 17,000 Sq. Ft. Lot with Direct and Unobstructed Mountain Views. Resort-worthy Heated Pool/Spa Complimented by a Full Outdoor Kitchen. Open Concept Floor Plan Features Flat Screen TV w/Surround Sound... overlooking a Full Size Billiards Room! Master Bedroom & Primary Guest Bedrooms are Ensuite with an Additional Bedroom & Large Executive Office with Built-ins. Oversized 3 Car Garage. Located in 85255 for easy Access to Barrett Jackson & the TPC. Private Residence does not Allow Pets or Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24531 N 77th Street have any available units?
24531 N 77th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 24531 N 77th Street have?
Some of 24531 N 77th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24531 N 77th Street currently offering any rent specials?
24531 N 77th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24531 N 77th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 24531 N 77th Street is pet friendly.
Does 24531 N 77th Street offer parking?
Yes, 24531 N 77th Street offers parking.
Does 24531 N 77th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24531 N 77th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24531 N 77th Street have a pool?
Yes, 24531 N 77th Street has a pool.
Does 24531 N 77th Street have accessible units?
No, 24531 N 77th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24531 N 77th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24531 N 77th Street has units with dishwashers.
