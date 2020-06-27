24531 N 77th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub pet friendly

Executive Furnished Rental in 85255! Very Private Oversized 17,000 Sq. Ft. Lot with Direct and Unobstructed Mountain Views. Resort-worthy Heated Pool/Spa Complimented by a Full Outdoor Kitchen. Open Concept Floor Plan Features Flat Screen TV w/Surround Sound... overlooking a Full Size Billiards Room! Master Bedroom & Primary Guest Bedrooms are Ensuite with an Additional Bedroom & Large Executive Office with Built-ins. Oversized 3 Car Garage. Located in 85255 for easy Access to Barrett Jackson & the TPC. Private Residence does not Allow Pets or Smoking.