24515 N 115TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Renter in place until July 2020. Ultimate privacy at the end of a cul de Sac with spectacular views of McDowell Mountains. Beautifully appointed interior with $100k of upgrades. High-end custom natural cherry cabinetry & custom polished travertine flooring. Feels like a peaceful getaway with unobstructed mountain views, sunrises and sunsets. Spa/Resort-like back yard with fireplace and extra garden patio areas. This home has 4 bedrooms plus a den/office with more views. High end furnishings and one of a kind pieces create extra charm. Over-sized kitchen island perfect for the gourmet or gathering that likes to congregate in the kitchen - Wolf appliances and sub-zero fridge. Large Master en-suite. Garage has epoxy floors. Come see and feel the understated elegance.