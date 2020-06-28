All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
24515 N 115TH Place
Last updated September 6 2019

24515 N 115TH Place

24515 North 115th Place · No Longer Available
Scottsdale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

24515 North 115th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Troon Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Renter in place until July 2020. Ultimate privacy at the end of a cul de Sac with spectacular views of McDowell Mountains. Beautifully appointed interior with $100k of upgrades. High-end custom natural cherry cabinetry & custom polished travertine flooring. Feels like a peaceful getaway with unobstructed mountain views, sunrises and sunsets. Spa/Resort-like back yard with fireplace and extra garden patio areas. This home has 4 bedrooms plus a den/office with more views. High end furnishings and one of a kind pieces create extra charm. Over-sized kitchen island perfect for the gourmet or gathering that likes to congregate in the kitchen - Wolf appliances and sub-zero fridge. Large Master en-suite. Garage has epoxy floors. Come see and feel the understated elegance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24515 N 115TH Place have any available units?
24515 N 115TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 24515 N 115TH Place have?
Some of 24515 N 115TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24515 N 115TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
24515 N 115TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24515 N 115TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 24515 N 115TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 24515 N 115TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 24515 N 115TH Place offers parking.
Does 24515 N 115TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24515 N 115TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24515 N 115TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 24515 N 115TH Place has a pool.
Does 24515 N 115TH Place have accessible units?
No, 24515 N 115TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 24515 N 115TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24515 N 115TH Place has units with dishwashers.
