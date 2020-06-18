All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:52 PM

24433 N 75TH Street

24433 North 75th Street · (480) 889-2525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24433 North 75th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pinnacle Reserve

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2953 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Over $60K in upgrade, including new flooring and carpet throughout. All three bathrooms remodeled. New vanities. New LED lights, high ceilings and abundant windows highlight the bright living areas. The backyard offers plenty of room for entertaining family and friends, complimented by a pool with relaxing waterfall. All upstairs bedrooms offer walk-in closets and open onto a spacious loft area that is perfect as a playroom, study area, or second family room. These property has a highly desirable downstairs bedroom. Newer A/Cs were installed in 2014. The kitchen has been refreshed and includes a new fridge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24433 N 75TH Street have any available units?
24433 N 75TH Street has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 24433 N 75TH Street have?
Some of 24433 N 75TH Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24433 N 75TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
24433 N 75TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24433 N 75TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 24433 N 75TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 24433 N 75TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 24433 N 75TH Street does offer parking.
Does 24433 N 75TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24433 N 75TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24433 N 75TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 24433 N 75TH Street has a pool.
Does 24433 N 75TH Street have accessible units?
No, 24433 N 75TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24433 N 75TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24433 N 75TH Street has units with dishwashers.
