24433 N 75TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Over $60K in upgrade, including new flooring and carpet throughout. All three bathrooms remodeled. New vanities. New LED lights, high ceilings and abundant windows highlight the bright living areas. The backyard offers plenty of room for entertaining family and friends, complimented by a pool with relaxing waterfall. All upstairs bedrooms offer walk-in closets and open onto a spacious loft area that is perfect as a playroom, study area, or second family room. These property has a highly desirable downstairs bedroom. Newer A/Cs were installed in 2014. The kitchen has been refreshed and includes a new fridge.