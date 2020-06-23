All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 15 2019 at 10:18 PM

24217 N 87TH Street

24217 North 87th Street · No Longer Available
Location

24217 North 87th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pinnacle Peak Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nice Spacious 5 bedroom single level home on more than a acre of land. Travertine tile though out and carpet in the bedrooms. Over one acre of land with a pebble Tech pool.(pool service included) Great neighborhood and close to schools and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24217 N 87TH Street have any available units?
24217 N 87TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 24217 N 87TH Street have?
Some of 24217 N 87TH Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24217 N 87TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
24217 N 87TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24217 N 87TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 24217 N 87TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 24217 N 87TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 24217 N 87TH Street does offer parking.
Does 24217 N 87TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24217 N 87TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24217 N 87TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 24217 N 87TH Street has a pool.
Does 24217 N 87TH Street have accessible units?
No, 24217 N 87TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24217 N 87TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24217 N 87TH Street has units with dishwashers.
