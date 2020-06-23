24217 North 87th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Pinnacle Peak Estates
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nice Spacious 5 bedroom single level home on more than a acre of land. Travertine tile though out and carpet in the bedrooms. Over one acre of land with a pebble Tech pool.(pool service included) Great neighborhood and close to schools and shops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24217 N 87TH Street have any available units?
24217 N 87TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 24217 N 87TH Street have?
Some of 24217 N 87TH Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24217 N 87TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
24217 N 87TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.