2401 N 76th Pl

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

This beautiful custom three story home designed by renowned architect John T Pela is located in an exclusive, unique cul-de-sac neighborhood right on Scottsdaleâs greenbelt. This neighborhood is tucked away in a little special pocket. This gorgeous five bedroom home backs up to Coronado Golf course and has beautiful lake and golf course views; as well as sunrise views. Located directly across the street from the Boys and Girls Club and the Eldorado Aquatic Fitness Center and only five minutes from Tempe Market Place and Fashion Square Mall, Old Town, and only a block away from Coronado High School, everything is right at your fingertips. Soaring ceilings, large windows, beautiful wood, tile, and carpeted floors. The main floor consists of huge dining area with shared fireplace (dining area and living room), large living room, and gorgeous & super large master bedroom with a second corner fireplace, beautiful custom bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub and steam shower. The updated kitchen has stainless appliances and two dishwashers, large built-in banquet buffet, a bar area, and cabinets galore. A home made for entertaining! Travel up the open wood winding stairway to the large second floor with an interior balcony overlooking first floor and outside balcony overlooking the lake and golf course. The second floor consists of another large family room. Perfect for the kids. It has the third 2 sided fireplace and vaulted ceilings. There are two large bedrooms (one with its own balcony overlooking the lakes and golf course. The bottom level is light and bright with two bedrooms and a bath, sitting area, and large private patio. Enjoy the beautiful sunrise views from the backyard gazebo. Entertain your guests in the tranquil backyard around the sparkling pool, gazebo, and patio. Or catch the city trolley just across the street and enjoy the free trip to the Scottsdale Stadium, Old Town, restaurants, and shopping. This home puts everything you could ever want right at your fingertips. Perfect family friendly neighborhood with many child focused amenities.

Lake view * Golf course * Old Town * Free trolley * 1.5 miles from Giantâs Scottsdale Stadium * Boys and Girls Club * Park * Greenbelt * Wedge Skateboard Park * 20 miles of Bike/walk/jogging trails * Sky Harbor Airport * 20 minutes to downtown Phoenix * Easy access to the 101 * Walk to Scottsdale Road and all the best restaurants * Itâs a beautiful place to live.