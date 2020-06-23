All apartments in Scottsdale
23875 N 91ST Street
23875 N 91ST Street

23875 North 91st Street · No Longer Available
Location

23875 North 91st Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Prado Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Surrounded by majestic views of the McDowell Mountains, Pinnacle Peak, city lights and magnificent Arizona sunsets, this stunning Calvis Wyant built North Scottsdale estate brings together the perfect balance of warmth and grandeur. Located in the private Prado community between DC Ranch and Pinnacle Peak Rd, you are just steps away from chic restaurants, casual cafes and shopping while still being able to escape to your very own private resort-style sanctuary retreat. A Spanish Mediterranean masterpiece, the very special property pays tribute to its Spanish influences with a multitude of lower and upper level patios, imported stone columns, wood beams and elevator all centered around luxurious courtyards and nearly 4.3 acres of landscaped grounds truly meant to be shared and enjoyed. The

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23875 N 91ST Street have any available units?
23875 N 91ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 23875 N 91ST Street have?
Some of 23875 N 91ST Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23875 N 91ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
23875 N 91ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23875 N 91ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 23875 N 91ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 23875 N 91ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 23875 N 91ST Street offers parking.
Does 23875 N 91ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23875 N 91ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23875 N 91ST Street have a pool?
Yes, 23875 N 91ST Street has a pool.
Does 23875 N 91ST Street have accessible units?
No, 23875 N 91ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23875 N 91ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23875 N 91ST Street has units with dishwashers.
