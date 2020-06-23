All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 23750 N 113TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
23750 N 113TH Place
Last updated April 5 2019 at 2:07 AM

23750 N 113TH Place

23750 North 113th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

23750 North 113th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Troon Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fresh Updates and a New Lower Price! Great location with incredible panoramic and unobstructed views of Troon Mountain and Pinnacle Peak out every window. The main level has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths including a spectacular master suite with two-way fireplace to the Jacuzzi tub, a great room, and a gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry and top of the line built-in appliances. The lower level is a perfect layout for so many uses; an entertainers dream with a second great room, and a full second kitchen, or use as a complete guest quarters with a living room and second master. There are five spacious bedrooms each with their own bathroom, two living spaces, two kitchens, and a large three car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23750 N 113TH Place have any available units?
23750 N 113TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 23750 N 113TH Place have?
Some of 23750 N 113TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23750 N 113TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
23750 N 113TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23750 N 113TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 23750 N 113TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 23750 N 113TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 23750 N 113TH Place does offer parking.
Does 23750 N 113TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23750 N 113TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23750 N 113TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 23750 N 113TH Place has a pool.
Does 23750 N 113TH Place have accessible units?
No, 23750 N 113TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 23750 N 113TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23750 N 113TH Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Villa Contento
8520 E Loma Land Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
San Portales by Mark-Taylor
7215 E Silverstone Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Dusk
3130 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Vista Montana
3402 North 64th Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte
Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College