All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 23632 N PINNACLE Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
23632 N PINNACLE Court
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

23632 N PINNACLE Court

23632 North Pinnacle Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

23632 North Pinnacle Court, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pinnacle Peak Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This Charming Guest home has everything you need to enjoy the beautiful Scottsdale area.Views in every direction are stunning. From the back patio you can see for miles out to themountains and gorgeous sunsets, to the north is Pinnacle Peak and from the front is the McDowellMtns. If you are looking for quiet and peaceful desert beauty, this is it yet it is only 2 milesfrom shopping and dining! This has a true Southwest look and feel! This rental is available starting November 1 2019 for the 2020 season. Call for rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23632 N PINNACLE Court have any available units?
23632 N PINNACLE Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 23632 N PINNACLE Court have?
Some of 23632 N PINNACLE Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23632 N PINNACLE Court currently offering any rent specials?
23632 N PINNACLE Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23632 N PINNACLE Court pet-friendly?
No, 23632 N PINNACLE Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 23632 N PINNACLE Court offer parking?
Yes, 23632 N PINNACLE Court does offer parking.
Does 23632 N PINNACLE Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23632 N PINNACLE Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23632 N PINNACLE Court have a pool?
No, 23632 N PINNACLE Court does not have a pool.
Does 23632 N PINNACLE Court have accessible units?
No, 23632 N PINNACLE Court does not have accessible units.
Does 23632 N PINNACLE Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23632 N PINNACLE Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Denim Scottsdale
7791 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Dusk
3130 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College