23292 N 73RD Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit gym pool hot tub

Luxury Single Story Scottsdale Villa, practically new. Beautiful upgrades throughout this home 3 Beds/3 Baths. The list of upgrades includes Wood plank style tile throughout the home, quartz countertops in all wet areas, upgraded chef's appliance package, shutter window coverings, upgraded lighting & ceiling fans, additional cabinets at laundry, bathrooms & key drop area. Master spa bath upgrade with custom floor to ceiling tile, updated faucets & fixtures throughout, tank-less water heater, whole house water softener, Ecobee thermostats and so much more. The backyard space is perfect for those Arizona nights, complete with turf grass, covered patio and gas fire pit. Community Pool, Spa and workout facility as well. Welcome Home.