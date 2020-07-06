23265 N 73RD Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

IT'S ALL ABOUT LOCATION! This beautiful home has all the upgrades you need. Stainless steel appliances, backsplash, white ice quartz countertops, a large kitchen island, walk in pantry, and maple cabinets with charcoal stains. Spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bathrooms, and large laundry room with a sink. Open floor plan with a great room and fireplace. All windows have blinds and each room has ceiling fans. This home is close to restaurants, shopping, hiking, and the 101. A must see home with a 2 car garage.