Scottsdale, AZ
23265 N 73RD Way
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:45 AM

23265 N 73RD Way

23265 N 73rd Way · No Longer Available
Location

23265 N 73rd Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
IT'S ALL ABOUT LOCATION! This beautiful home has all the upgrades you need. Stainless steel appliances, backsplash, white ice quartz countertops, a large kitchen island, walk in pantry, and maple cabinets with charcoal stains. Spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bathrooms, and large laundry room with a sink. Open floor plan with a great room and fireplace. All windows have blinds and each room has ceiling fans. This home is close to restaurants, shopping, hiking, and the 101. A must see home with a 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23265 N 73RD Way have any available units?
23265 N 73RD Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 23265 N 73RD Way have?
Some of 23265 N 73RD Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23265 N 73RD Way currently offering any rent specials?
23265 N 73RD Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23265 N 73RD Way pet-friendly?
No, 23265 N 73RD Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 23265 N 73RD Way offer parking?
Yes, 23265 N 73RD Way offers parking.
Does 23265 N 73RD Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23265 N 73RD Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23265 N 73RD Way have a pool?
No, 23265 N 73RD Way does not have a pool.
Does 23265 N 73RD Way have accessible units?
No, 23265 N 73RD Way does not have accessible units.
Does 23265 N 73RD Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23265 N 73RD Way has units with dishwashers.

