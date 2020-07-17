23066 N 74th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Welcome to this stunning, new build in N. Scottsdale. The owner added over $70K in upgrades to include a Gourmet Kitchen with gas, double ovens, SS appliances, 12' island, white cabinets and gray quartz counters, wood floors and upgraded carpet, custom front door, surround sound T/O, great room multi-slide glass door, mudroom area and so much more! Rent a brand new home -built in 2020 and the home has never been occupied. Seller will add blinds in bedrooms, washer/dryer and finish the backyard with outdoor tile and turf by 7/15. One of the few properties that backs to open space. Head out your back gate and walk the neighborhood. The community has amazing amenities including a pool, BBQ with outdoor seating and gym! Shopping and restaurants just across the street and easy access to freeway