Scottsdale, AZ
23066 N 74th Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

23066 N 74th Place

23066 North 74th Street · No Longer Available
Location

23066 North 74th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to this stunning, new build in N. Scottsdale. The owner added over $70K in upgrades to include a Gourmet Kitchen with gas, double ovens, SS appliances, 12' island, white cabinets and gray quartz counters, wood floors and upgraded carpet, custom front door, surround sound T/O, great room multi-slide glass door, mudroom area and so much more! Rent a brand new home -built in 2020 and the home has never been occupied. Seller will add blinds in bedrooms, washer/dryer and finish the backyard with outdoor tile and turf by 7/15. One of the few properties that backs to open space. Head out your back gate and walk the neighborhood. The community has amazing amenities including a pool, BBQ with outdoor seating and gym! Shopping and restaurants just across the street and easy access to freeway

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23066 N 74th Place have any available units?
23066 N 74th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 23066 N 74th Place have?
Some of 23066 N 74th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23066 N 74th Place currently offering any rent specials?
23066 N 74th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23066 N 74th Place pet-friendly?
No, 23066 N 74th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 23066 N 74th Place offer parking?
Yes, 23066 N 74th Place offers parking.
Does 23066 N 74th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23066 N 74th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23066 N 74th Place have a pool?
Yes, 23066 N 74th Place has a pool.
Does 23066 N 74th Place have accessible units?
No, 23066 N 74th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 23066 N 74th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23066 N 74th Place has units with dishwashers.
