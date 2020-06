Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

This fabulous North Scottsdale home with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths. One of the guest bedrooms has a private full bath. Large master bedroom with pool access, separate shower/tub, walk in closet. Large Kitchen with eating area, granite counter tops All appliances,, tiles in all the right places. Great home for entertaining, including large covered patio, Pebbletec pool, built in natural gas BBQ. Home is ready for you.