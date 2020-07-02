22220 N CALLE ROYALE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

This Brand new renovated-constructed transitional-contemporary custom home is located in the heart of N. Scottsdale in gated Los Gatos & offers a split 4,556 sf floor plan with all the luxurious finishes & space you will ever desire to include beautiful floor-to-ceiling stone double-sided fireplace, accentuated with weathered oak wood floors throughout & vaulted beam ceilings welcomes you in & flows into the custom designed kitchen with quartz island & counters, stainless steel appliances & pass through bar window. Furnishings are from stores such as crate and barrel, Bungalow and Ladlows. The rest of the rooms will be finished out to a like level, high end linens and a fully stocked kitchen!