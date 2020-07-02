All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:25 AM

22220 N CALLE ROYALE Street

22220 North Calle Royale · No Longer Available
Location

22220 North Calle Royale, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Los Gatos

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This Brand new renovated-constructed transitional-contemporary custom home is located in the heart of N. Scottsdale in gated Los Gatos & offers a split 4,556 sf floor plan with all the luxurious finishes & space you will ever desire to include beautiful floor-to-ceiling stone double-sided fireplace, accentuated with weathered oak wood floors throughout & vaulted beam ceilings welcomes you in & flows into the custom designed kitchen with quartz island & counters, stainless steel appliances & pass through bar window. Furnishings are from stores such as crate and barrel, Bungalow and Ladlows. The rest of the rooms will be finished out to a like level, high end linens and a fully stocked kitchen!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22220 N CALLE ROYALE Street have any available units?
22220 N CALLE ROYALE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 22220 N CALLE ROYALE Street have?
Some of 22220 N CALLE ROYALE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22220 N CALLE ROYALE Street currently offering any rent specials?
22220 N CALLE ROYALE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22220 N CALLE ROYALE Street pet-friendly?
No, 22220 N CALLE ROYALE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 22220 N CALLE ROYALE Street offer parking?
Yes, 22220 N CALLE ROYALE Street offers parking.
Does 22220 N CALLE ROYALE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22220 N CALLE ROYALE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22220 N CALLE ROYALE Street have a pool?
Yes, 22220 N CALLE ROYALE Street has a pool.
Does 22220 N CALLE ROYALE Street have accessible units?
No, 22220 N CALLE ROYALE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22220 N CALLE ROYALE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22220 N CALLE ROYALE Street has units with dishwashers.

