22213 N 81ST Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful CUSTOM Home on corner acre lot in Gated Community. Fantastic location! Close to shops, restaurants, and Loop 101. Very close to Pinnacle Peak Golf Course without the large HOA fees! Fantastic Resort Style Backyard with gorgeous Glass Tiled Pool with swim up cocktail table and waterfall. Pool is Separately fenced. Big built-in bar with sink and BBQ. Large patio with electric awning, two fire-pits, spa, and outdoor TV. Huge yard with grass and trees. Rooftop deck with city and mountain views. Open floor plan. Travertine and engineered hardwood flooring, shutters on windows, granite counter tops, alder cabinets and wet bar. Over-sized 3 car garage and additional storage room. This house is one of kind!