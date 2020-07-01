All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:14 PM

22213 N 81ST Street

22213 North 81st Street · No Longer Available
Location

22213 North 81st Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pinnacle Peak Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful CUSTOM Home on corner acre lot in Gated Community. Fantastic location! Close to shops, restaurants, and Loop 101. Very close to Pinnacle Peak Golf Course without the large HOA fees! Fantastic Resort Style Backyard with gorgeous Glass Tiled Pool with swim up cocktail table and waterfall. Pool is Separately fenced. Big built-in bar with sink and BBQ. Large patio with electric awning, two fire-pits, spa, and outdoor TV. Huge yard with grass and trees. Rooftop deck with city and mountain views. Open floor plan. Travertine and engineered hardwood flooring, shutters on windows, granite counter tops, alder cabinets and wet bar. Over-sized 3 car garage and additional storage room. This house is one of kind!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22213 N 81ST Street have any available units?
22213 N 81ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 22213 N 81ST Street have?
Some of 22213 N 81ST Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22213 N 81ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
22213 N 81ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22213 N 81ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 22213 N 81ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 22213 N 81ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 22213 N 81ST Street offers parking.
Does 22213 N 81ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22213 N 81ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22213 N 81ST Street have a pool?
Yes, 22213 N 81ST Street has a pool.
Does 22213 N 81ST Street have accessible units?
No, 22213 N 81ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22213 N 81ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22213 N 81ST Street has units with dishwashers.

