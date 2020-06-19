22012 N 84TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

The ultimate retreat awaits you in this updated and highly upgraded furnished rental home with separate guest house in gated Pinnacle Peak Country Club Estates now available for discerning tastes. Offering golf course views from the professionally designed backyard with pool & spa, this incredible home flows with clean, contemporary finishes throughout including hard wood flooring, wood beam vaulted ceilings, premium appliances, quartz counters & much more. Contact agent for availability and seasonal rates of 6 month rental term or longer.