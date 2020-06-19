All apartments in Scottsdale
22012 N 84TH Place
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:59 PM

22012 N 84TH Place

22012 North 84th Place · No Longer Available
Location

22012 North 84th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pinnacle Peak Country Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
The ultimate retreat awaits you in this updated and highly upgraded furnished rental home with separate guest house in gated Pinnacle Peak Country Club Estates now available for discerning tastes. Offering golf course views from the professionally designed backyard with pool & spa, this incredible home flows with clean, contemporary finishes throughout including hard wood flooring, wood beam vaulted ceilings, premium appliances, quartz counters & much more. Contact agent for availability and seasonal rates of 6 month rental term or longer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22012 N 84TH Place have any available units?
22012 N 84TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 22012 N 84TH Place have?
Some of 22012 N 84TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22012 N 84TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
22012 N 84TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22012 N 84TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 22012 N 84TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 22012 N 84TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 22012 N 84TH Place offers parking.
Does 22012 N 84TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22012 N 84TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22012 N 84TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 22012 N 84TH Place has a pool.
Does 22012 N 84TH Place have accessible units?
No, 22012 N 84TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 22012 N 84TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22012 N 84TH Place has units with dishwashers.
