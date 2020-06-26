21570 N 72ND Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful, 4 bedroom 2 bath Pristine home. Elegant, Luxury living at it's finest. Large gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, gas Fireplace. Master Bedroom offers large walk in closet, private backyard entrance to indulge in a lavish pool and soothing,water feature. Large grass area. Master bath offers spacious his and hers vanities with separate shower/tub. Grayhawk amenities include golf courses, play areas, parks. Easy access to shopping and restaurants. Pool and landscaping maintenance included in monthly rent for relaxed and burden free living