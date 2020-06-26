All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
21570 N 72ND Way
21570 N 72ND Way

21570 North 72nd Way · No Longer Available
Location

21570 North 72nd Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful, 4 bedroom 2 bath Pristine home. Elegant, Luxury living at it's finest. Large gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, gas Fireplace. Master Bedroom offers large walk in closet, private backyard entrance to indulge in a lavish pool and soothing,water feature. Large grass area. Master bath offers spacious his and hers vanities with separate shower/tub. Grayhawk amenities include golf courses, play areas, parks. Easy access to shopping and restaurants. Pool and landscaping maintenance included in monthly rent for relaxed and burden free living

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21570 N 72ND Way have any available units?
21570 N 72ND Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 21570 N 72ND Way have?
Some of 21570 N 72ND Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21570 N 72ND Way currently offering any rent specials?
21570 N 72ND Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21570 N 72ND Way pet-friendly?
No, 21570 N 72ND Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 21570 N 72ND Way offer parking?
Yes, 21570 N 72ND Way offers parking.
Does 21570 N 72ND Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21570 N 72ND Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21570 N 72ND Way have a pool?
Yes, 21570 N 72ND Way has a pool.
Does 21570 N 72ND Way have accessible units?
No, 21570 N 72ND Way does not have accessible units.
Does 21570 N 72ND Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21570 N 72ND Way has units with dishwashers.

