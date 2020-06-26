21535 N 74th Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

No Application Fees! Well maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level home in the Grayhawk community. Paradise Valley School District with Grayhawk Elementary, Explorer Middle School and Pinnacle HS. Upgrades throughout which includes plantation shutters, neutral two tone paint, upgrade wood flooring in high traffic areas and ceiling fans in each room. Plenty of living space with separate living room, family room with fireplace and formal dining. Spacious kitchen features extra cabinet space, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, large island, gas range, side by side refrigerator and dishwasher. Master suite features large walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower and double sink vanity. Low maintenance desert landscaping w/ private pool and spa and large covered patio.