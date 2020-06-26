All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM

21535 N 74th Way

21535 North 74th Way · No Longer Available
Location

21535 North 74th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
No Application Fees! Well maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level home in the Grayhawk community. Paradise Valley School District with Grayhawk Elementary, Explorer Middle School and Pinnacle HS. Upgrades throughout which includes plantation shutters, neutral two tone paint, upgrade wood flooring in high traffic areas and ceiling fans in each room. Plenty of living space with separate living room, family room with fireplace and formal dining. Spacious kitchen features extra cabinet space, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, large island, gas range, side by side refrigerator and dishwasher. Master suite features large walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower and double sink vanity. Low maintenance desert landscaping w/ private pool and spa and large covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21535 N 74th Way have any available units?
21535 N 74th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 21535 N 74th Way have?
Some of 21535 N 74th Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21535 N 74th Way currently offering any rent specials?
21535 N 74th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21535 N 74th Way pet-friendly?
No, 21535 N 74th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 21535 N 74th Way offer parking?
Yes, 21535 N 74th Way offers parking.
Does 21535 N 74th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21535 N 74th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21535 N 74th Way have a pool?
Yes, 21535 N 74th Way has a pool.
Does 21535 N 74th Way have accessible units?
No, 21535 N 74th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 21535 N 74th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21535 N 74th Way has units with dishwashers.
