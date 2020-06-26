21313 N 73RD Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

TWO BRAND NEW AC UNITS! Fully remodeled 4 bed/3.5 bath,3,489 sqft home in desirable Grayhawk! This light and airy spacious home boasts upgrades from modern wood look plank porcelain tiles throughout main living areas to all new fixtures and ceiling fans in every room. Entertainers' kitchen open to family room w/gorgeous granite, SS appliances, expansive custom island with space for chairs, stylish black composite sink. Master boasts stunning bath with large subway tile shower/bath surround, high end granite, and designer light fixtures. Private backyard w/covered patio, 2 grassy play areas, fenced PebbleTec pool. Spacious 3-car garage w/epoxy flooring. Fantastic location, near pocket park, shopping, and restaurants.