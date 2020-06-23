20880 N 112TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Elegant Masterpiece perched on the mountain side in the Upper Canyon sits on 2 + acres w breathtaking panoramic city light, mountain & sunset views. Entertainer's delight w a wall of glass doors that open the great room to the outdoor living spaces for abundant entertaining. Intimate private dining room with butlers pantry. Romantic master suite w fireplace on main level w his & her vanities & closets. Upstairs incl 3 guest en suites and library/study. Large two bedroom en-suite guest casita and multiple courtyards. Detached private office w fireplace stunning views. Outdoor amenities incl heated pool & spa, outdoor fireplace, covered BBQ & bar, multiple patios, and pool bath & shower. Finest finishes throughout. This is a must see with the best views in the valley. Furnished.