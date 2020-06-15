20802 N GRAYHAWK Drive

Amenities

Luxury townhome in N Scottsdale at Grayhawk's Avian guard gated community, in highly-desirable Raptor Retreat subdivision. A quiet desert atmosphere with the beauty of the Grayhawk Raptor golf course and clubhouse as a backdrop, this townhome is very private, only one adjoining wall and attached two-car garage. Avian offers individual gated courtyard entrances, private backyard patios with quick access to walking trails, tennis courts and community pools. Recent renovation (Fall 2019) features an all NEW kitchen-counters, cabinets, appliances, lighting, breakfast banquette & coffee bar. NEW floors, paint, fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. 20' ceiling in living room, fireplace, storage cabinets and 2nd fridge in garage. Conveniently located to the 101, short walk to Fry's & Starbucks