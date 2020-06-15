All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 20802 N GRAYHAWK Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
20802 N GRAYHAWK Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:30 AM

20802 N GRAYHAWK Drive

20802 North Grayhawk Drive · (602) 885-0425
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

20802 North Grayhawk Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1103 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2053 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Luxury townhome in N Scottsdale at Grayhawk's Avian guard gated community, in highly-desirable Raptor Retreat subdivision. A quiet desert atmosphere with the beauty of the Grayhawk Raptor golf course and clubhouse as a backdrop, this townhome is very private, only one adjoining wall and attached two-car garage. Avian offers individual gated courtyard entrances, private backyard patios with quick access to walking trails, tennis courts and community pools. Recent renovation (Fall 2019) features an all NEW kitchen-counters, cabinets, appliances, lighting, breakfast banquette & coffee bar. NEW floors, paint, fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. 20' ceiling in living room, fireplace, storage cabinets and 2nd fridge in garage. Conveniently located to the 101, short walk to Fry's & Starbucks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20802 N GRAYHAWK Drive have any available units?
20802 N GRAYHAWK Drive has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 20802 N GRAYHAWK Drive have?
Some of 20802 N GRAYHAWK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20802 N GRAYHAWK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20802 N GRAYHAWK Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20802 N GRAYHAWK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20802 N GRAYHAWK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 20802 N GRAYHAWK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20802 N GRAYHAWK Drive does offer parking.
Does 20802 N GRAYHAWK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20802 N GRAYHAWK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20802 N GRAYHAWK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20802 N GRAYHAWK Drive has a pool.
Does 20802 N GRAYHAWK Drive have accessible units?
No, 20802 N GRAYHAWK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20802 N GRAYHAWK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20802 N GRAYHAWK Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 20802 N GRAYHAWK Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
San Portales by Mark-Taylor
7215 E Silverstone Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity